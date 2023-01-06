Witness annual feast of Infant Jesus at Begumpet’s Holy Trinity Church

The nine-day Novena culminates on January 9, 2023, with the celebration of the feast.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:32 PM, Fri - 6 January 23

Hyderabad: The number of pilgrims visiting the Holy Trinity Church (Infant Jesus Shrine) at Chikoti Gardens, Begumpet, has been in the thousands, ever since it was established in 1979.

As the faithful from all walks of life have benefitted and continue to receive abundant graces, favours, and blessings from the Miraculous Infant Jesus in their personal lives, the devotion to the Infant Jesus has only increased year after year.

The Annual feast of Infant Jesus is celebrated on the second Sunday of January every year. This year also the Novena to Infant Jesus started off with a High Mass celebrated by various priests. On December 30, 2022, the first day of the Novena, the flag of Infant Jesus was hoisted by Rev. Fr. VK Swamy, followed by a procession with the statue of the Infant Jesus around the church campus, which was attended by many.

The nine-day Novena culminates on January 9, 2023, with the celebration of the feast. This year Rev. Fr. Doosi Ravi SJ, will be celebrating the 10 am Mass.

The proceedings on Sunday, January 8, will include a 6 am Mass in English by Fr. Gnana Prakash Ch. (Parish Priest) and Fr. Janardhan L (Asst. Parish Priest), followed by Masses in Telugu, Tamil and a Solemn Mass at 10 am.

Post the 6 pm Mass in English, the lowering of the flag and procession along with the statue of Infant Jesus, which is held in the neighbouring localities of Chikoti Gardens and Allamthota Bavi concludes with Benediction in the Church premises.