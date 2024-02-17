Hyderabad: Heritage activist sounds alarm over alleged encroachment on Qutub Shahi Masjid

Expressing apprehension over the ongoing encroachment, Ilyas Khan urged the concerned officials to visit the site promptly and take necessary measures to safeguard the Dargah Saadullah Hussaini, Graveyard Qutub Shahi Masjid, and the adjoining land.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 17 February 2024, 04:31 PM

Hyderabad: Heritage activist Ilyas Khan has raised concerns over alleged attempts to encroach the historic Masjid-e-Qutub Shahi and tomb lands located in the Secretariat Enclave at Neknampur, Gandipet.

He claimed that unidentified individuals, purportedly driven by vested interests, have initiated excavation work in the vicinity using heavy machinery. In a letter addressed to the Manikonda Municipality Commissioner, Khan, who serves as the Convenor of Heritage Watch, highlighted the urgent need for intervention to protect these significant heritage sites.

Also Read Hyderabad becomes second Indian city to host 2024 WSA Grand Jury meeting

“Previously also, land grabbers attempted to encroach upon the aforesaid land,” Khan stated in his letter. “This matter was brought to the attention of the Waqf Board officials, who conducted an examination and took action against the culprits to deter such activities of land grabbing.”

Expressing apprehension over the ongoing encroachment, he urged the concerned officials to visit the site promptly and take necessary measures to safeguard the Dargah Saadullah Hussaini, Graveyard Qutub Shahi Masjid, and the adjoining land.