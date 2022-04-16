| Hyderabad Heritage Walk To Be Organised By Deccan Heritage Academy On April 18

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:14 PM, Sat - 16 April 22

Hyderabad: To commemorate World Heritage Day, a Heritage Walk is being organised by Deccan Heritage Academy in association with ICOMOS India (International Council on Monuments and Sites wing of India) with the support of Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation, on April 18 from 7 am to 8.30 am.

Starting at Charminar, the walk will cover Mahbub Chowk (Murgi Chowk), Iqbal-ud-Doula Devdi and Khilwat to experience and to relive the past glory of Hyderabad, the era of palatial mansions, heritage buildings and centuries-old mosques, a press release said.

The walk to be flagged off by Special Chief Secretary, MA&UD, Arvind Kumar, will have the participation of Superintendent, ASI, Hyderabad Circle, Smitha S Kumar, Deccan Heritage Academy Chairman, Vedakumar, TSTDC Managing Director, Manohar and ICOMOS South Zone Convenor, Suryanarayan Murthy.

