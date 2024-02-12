Hyderabad: HHF launches new program to bring govt schemes closer to people

The initiative, aims to address low enrolment of Muslim minorities in government entitlements and schemes

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 February 2024, 06:06 PM

Hyderabad: The Helping Hand Foundation (HHF) in Hyderabad on Monday has launched a citizen connect program to help citizens access government schemes, and utilities for holistic social development.

The initiative, aims to address low enrolment of Muslim minorities in government entitlements and schemes. Such Rahnumai Centers will be opened in 15 to 20 mosques, primarily in vulnerable urban slums, with a special app designed to record the bonafides of each family, a press release said.

The Rahnumai centres will encourage parents to enroll their children in government schools and help single women with registration and correction of various government entitlements, such as old age pensions, widow pensions, and single women pensions.

The facility will also provide pre-marital and post- marital counselling and legal assistance. Citizens can also connect with government hospitals for treatment and help obtain LOC from relief funds, Ayushman Bharath, and Arogyasri Cards.