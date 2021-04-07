Hyderabad: History sheeter celebrates birthday on road, gets booked by cops

The associates of Yousuf had organized a gathering and celebrated the birthday on the main thoroughfare.

Hyderabad: The Habeebnagar police have booked a case against history sheeter Mohd Yousuf alias Jungle Yousuf of Mallepally for celebrating his birthday on the road and bursting fire crackers.

The associates of Yousuf had organized a gathering and celebrated the birthday on the main thoroughfare. The video of the birthday function went viral on social media platforms.

After the video reached the police, a case was registered under Section 336 and 278 IPC and Section 15 of The Environment Protection Act. The police are investigating.

