| Hyderabad Honored With Esteemed Advocate For Education Award At Eduspark 2023

Hyderabad honored with esteemed ‘Advocate for Education Award’ at EduSpark-2023

The day-long event titled ‘Entering a Golden Age’ had a series of chats and sessions before culminating in the EduSpark Awards ceremony.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:39 PM, Wed - 28 June 23

Hyderabad: Creative Multimedia – Dilsukhnagar bagged the ‘Advocate for Education Award’ at the 2nd edition of the EduSpark Summit and Awards organized by AnimationXpress at the Raheja Auditorium in Bandra, Mumbai.

Prof. Ujjwal Anu Chowdhury, Vice President, Global Media Education Council presented the award to RajaSekhar Buggaveeti, Founder & CEO of Creative Multimedia Group.

The EduSpark Awards recognise and honour changemakers who have transformed the education system in the fields of Animation, VFX, Gaming, eSports, Web3, and E-learning. The day-long event titled ‘Entering a Golden Age’ had a series of chats and sessions before culminating in the EduSpark Awards ceremony.