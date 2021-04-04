Hyderabad hosts first-of-its-kind dance festival

By | Published: 11:55 pm

Hyderabad: A nine-day long Hyderabad Dance Festival is on at the State Art Gallery till April 11. A first-of-its-kind celebration of the art, without any boundaries of inclusivity, participation and genre, it is being presented by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA). The first day of the festival was kick started on Saturday with a movie screening – Dance on camera – by Shreenath Muthyala followed by Mohit Shridhar’s dance workshop.

The audiences can attend several panel discussions, film screenings, dance battles, performances, workshop and interactive session, during the nine-day festival. Organisers Vaibhav Kumar Modi and Harsha Maheshwari said extreme care was being taken to follow Covid-19 precautions for the fest. “The hall where all the performances are schedules can accommodate 200 people, but we are allowing only 75 at any time. Also, everyone is asked to wear the mask as long as they are attending the programme. We are also ensuring the hall is well ventilated and are not using the AC at all,” said Harsha.

Vaibhav said, “Hyderabad is a global city and this dance festival is poised to project the city as the next world stage where year on year the best can come forward to celebrate various art forms. It was a dream to organise a festival of this nature and it is heartwarming to see so many people supporting us.”

