Hyderabad House back with its unique Haleem this Ramzan

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:21 PM, Sun - 24 April 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad House, the popular restaurant known for its Deccani cuisine, is serving its unique Haleem along with other delicacies this Ramzan. The eatery has also made special arrangements to deliver these delicacies at one’s doorstep.

Hyderabad House is serving boneless Mutton Haleem prepared in its own unique style of cooking. Apart from this, the Ramzan special menu contains Mutton Shikampur, Maragh Soup, Paya, Murgh Malai Kebab, Qubani Ka Meetha, Double Ka Meetha, Sheer Khorma and a variety of biryanis.

Food enthusiasts can order them under specially designed gift packages as per their required quantities and can ensure to have them delivered to their friends, colleagues and relatives. It’s regular menu has a variety of biryani along with curries like Dhum Ka Gosth, Talahuha Gosth, Hteari Mirchi Gosth, Achari Murgh, Dum Ka Murg, Bagara Baigan, Diwani Handi and others. Further the restaurant is also offering a special discount of 10 per cent for those ordering for above Rs.1000.

