Hyderabad: Hybiz.tv Women’s Leadership Awards on March 8

The Women’s Leadership Awards of Hybiz.tv will be presented across different categories including agriculture, arts and crafts, CSR, education, finance etc

By | Published: 12:55 am

Hyderabad: Noted online business channel Hybiz.tv is hosting the second edition of its Women’s Leadership Awards 2021, coinciding with International Women’s Day, which is celebrated across the world on March 8.

The Women’s Leadership Awards of Hybiz.tv will be presented across different categories including agriculture, arts and crafts, CSR, education, finance, government services, healthcare, hospitality, human resources, manufacturing, media and real estate.

“We consider International women’s day is considered as a special occasion to recognise the achievements of women from all walks of life who have made a difference in the society,” authorities from Hybiz.tv said.

Women achievers both well-known and unheralded and who can exemplify their success stories can apply for the special women’s awards. For details: https://www.hybiz.tv

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .