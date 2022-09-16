NAAC awards A Grade to ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education

Hyderabad: The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (IFHE), Deemed-to-be University, Hyderabad has been accredited by NAAC with A Grade with the score (institutional CGPA) of 3.59 out of 4.

The accreditation is valid for a period of five years effective from September 13, 2022 to September 13, 2027.

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) Peer Review Team visited The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, Hyderabad Campus from September 7 to 9. The important parameters considered while awarding the A grade were curriculum, teaching and learning practices, research, state-of-the art infrastructure, student support and progression, transparent governance leadership and management, and the best practices established by the Institute, a press release said.

Prof. L S Ganesh, Vice Chancellor said “with an A Grade, we are one among the 30 Universities out of more than 1000 Universities in the country that have attained the prestigious A Grade after the introduction of the revised accreditation framework by NAAC in July 2017.”