Hyderabad: IIMC conducts English Talent Test on Monday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:55 PM, Mon - 17 April 23

Hyderabad: Indian Institute of Management and Commerce (IIMC) and Planet Finance Business School conducted an English Talent Test to test the English language proficiency among the students of UG and PG. A total of 558 students participated from 51 colleges in and around Hyderabad.

The question paper consisted of 100 multiple choice questions and the exam time duration was an hour.

Following are the results: Mirza Nomain Baig from Dr.BR Ambedkar Open University – first prize of Rs 3,000, J Bansali, St.Francis College for Women – second prize with a cash reward of Rs 2,000, J Adithi of St.Francis College for Women and Ms. Trupthi Ghate of IIMC got third prize and received a cash reward of Rs 750 each and eight consolations prizes of Rs 500 each were awarded by IIMC principal K Raghu Veer.

