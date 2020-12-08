Hyderabad: Indian Navy Day celebrated at Pallavi International School

A special assembly was organised in which students spoke on the importance of Indian Navy Day

Published: 6:22 pm

Hyderabad: Pallavi International School Keesara virtually celebrated Indian Navy Day on December 4. A special assembly was organised in which students spoke on the importance of Indian Navy Day. They threw light on Operation Trident and shared few facts about the Indian Navy. Students also shared how Navy week is celebrated every year based on a particular theme. Poster making activity was conducted by the school to salute the valorous Indian Navy personnel for their exemplary bravery and unwavering dedication in safeguarding our marine boundaries.

Students of various grades participated in the activity and showcased their art skills. A video was played for the students on how the Indian Navy has evolved over the years. Head Mistress Grecilda Rose explained to students about the Indian Armed Forces which consist of three uniformed services: Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force. She motivated students to pursue their careers in the Indian Armed Force.

