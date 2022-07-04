Hyderabad: Injured cat gets emergency care with help of Special Chief Secretary

Hyderabad: Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar is known to respond to civic issues and also requests to restore heritage buildings on Twitter. But on Monday, the senior bureaucrat got an unusual request from a youngster, asking help for a cat with a broken leg.

Arvind Kumar responded within no time, replying that he was sending a team. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s Chief Veterinary Officer Dr. Abdul Wakil also responded, and within no time, the injured cat that was lying neglected near Pillar No.102 on the Langar Houz road was shifted to the Animal Car Centre at Chudi Bazaar, where a team of three veterinary doctors attended to the injured feline.

Later, replying to the youngster, Shahbaz Ahmed Khan, Arvind Kumar tweeted that though the cat had lost a lot of blood, the vet team was trying its best.

“The cat is being attended by team of 3 vets.. lot of blood has flown by & temp is below 90.. our team is trying their best. Sincerely hope she survives,” (sic) he tweeted.

Dr Wakil too tweeted a picture of the vet team attending to the injured cat. “The health condition of the cat is critical, the team of doctors are trying their best to save its life. The cat is being treated at the GHMC Animal Care Center located near Chudi Bazar,” he tweeted.

The Special Chief Secretary’s intervention has won applause.

“Very kind of you sir,” was what popular city-based Twitter handle @HiHyderabad said.

“I don’t know the duties and responsibilities of an IAS officer but what you have done has earned you a lot of respect and appreciation. Thanks sir!” tweeted one Arhad.