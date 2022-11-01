Hyderabad: ‘Inorbit Durgam Cheruvu Run 2023’ to be held on Jan 29

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:27 PM, Tue - 1 November 22

Hyderabad: Inorbit Mall, Hyderabad, has opened registrations for the third edition of ‘Inorbit Durgam Cheruvu Run 2023’ to be held on January 29, 2023.

Those who register for the run before November 15 can avail an early-bird discount of up to 25 per cent bringing down the registration fee to Rs.699 for the 5 km run, Rs.1199 for the 10 km and Rs.1499 for the 21 km half marathon. The fee is inclusive of GST, a press release said.

The marathon will begin from Inorbit Mall, Hyderabad, and follow the trail of Durgam Cheruvu bridge. Participants can customize their BIBs with any name of their choice and will be given a T-shirt and a goodies bag with an assured gift voucher worth Rs. 1,500 and more for the run.

Those interested can register at : https://bit.ly/IDCR2023