Hyderabad: Inspector placed under suspension for dereliction of duty

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:14 PM, Sun - 15 October 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Sandeep Shandilya on Sunday placed under suspension Naresh Pidamarthy for dereliction of duty and unprofessional conduct.

A woman Pravallika had died by suicide at Brindavan hostel in Ashoknagar on Friday night following which trouble broke out in the area. Some political parties tried to exploit the incident claiming the woman committed suicide allegedly due to the cancellation of TSPSC Group 2 exams while the fact was she ended her life due to some personal issues.

Students and workers of different political parties staged a protest and later it led to stone pelting.

The Hyderabad CP took a serious note of it and placed the Inspector under suspension while two other officers were issued memos seeking an explanation.