Hyderabad: Intermediate student dies after falling from building at Hayathnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:21 AM, Tue - 4 April 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: An intermediate student died after falling from a building at Hayathnagar on Monday night.

Priyanka, 17, a native of Bhadradri Kothagudam district was studying in a private college in Pragathinagar, Hayathnagar and pursuing her intermediate and NEET coaching.

On Monday night, the teenager went to the terrace of the hostel building and died after falling down. The police suspect the girl might have jumped from the building and ended her life.

The police shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital mortuary. A case is booked. Investigation is going on.

