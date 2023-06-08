Hyderabad: Intermediate student ends her life

An intermediate girl student, Navya died by suicide at her house in Kulsumpura in the city on Wednesday night.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:06 PM, Thu - 8 June 23

According to the police, the teenager Navya (17), a resident of Bharatnagar in Kulsumpura police station limits lived along with her parents.

On Wednesday night, the girl went into a room in the house and hanged herself. “Navya’s parents in their complaint said she she was facing some mental health issues and might have ended her life due to it,” said Kulsumpura Inspector, T Ashok Kumar.

A case is registered by the police and investigation going on. The body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital where a post-mortem examination was performed and body handed back to family members.