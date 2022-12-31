Rachakonda SOT seizes drugs from Goa

Acting on a tip off, the police caught the persons and seized 36 grams MDMA drug, 12 LSD blots , three bottles of Hash oil, three packs of OCD papers, a car, a bike and four mobile phones.

31 December 22

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Special Operations Team (LB Nagar) caught four persons who were allegedly transporting drugs from Goa to Hyderabad and seized the contraband from them.

“The drugs were brought from Goa to the city to be sold to customers on New Year. On specific information, a trap was laid and the four persons caught,” said SOT officials.