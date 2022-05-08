Hyderabad: Interstate ganja smuggling gang busted, 800 kg ganja seized

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:06 PM, Sun - 8 May 22

Hyderabad: Two members of an interstate ganja smuggling gang were arrested by the Cyberabad Special Operations Team (Shamshabad) on Sunday. The police seized 800 kilograms of ganja, a truck and two mobile phones all valued at Rs. 2 crores from them.

The arrested persons are Khushi Mohammed (34) driver, a native of Uttar Pradesh and Sonu Singh (23) lorry cleaner of Uttar Pradesh. Those absconding are Sikhander, of U.P, Somu alias Bhagawan of Odhisa and Bijender Singh of U.P.

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police, M Stephen Raveendra said the gang was caught at ORR Pedda Golconda crossroads when they were transporting the contraband after concealing it in a truck laden with cotton seed waste consignment.

“Sikhander and Bijendra Singh placed an order for the ganja with Somu a few days ago. To take delivery of the consignment Khushi and Sonu went to Rajahmundry and loaded in the truck and were bound for Bulandarshahar when they were caught,” said the Cyberabad CP.

The consignment was to be resold to drug peddlers in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh by the gang.

“Ganja was purchased in Rajahmundry for Rs. 3,000 a kilogram and it was to be sold for Rs. 20,000 a kilogram later,” the police said.

