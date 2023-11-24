Hyderabad: IRISET to hold annual day on Nov 26 marking 66 years

Hyderabad: Indian Railways Institute of Signal Engineering and Telecommunications (IRISET), located in Tarnaka, completed 66 years on November 24.

Being one of the eight Centralized Training Institutes of Indian Railways specialised in imparting training on Railway Signalling and Telecommunication Systems, the institute houses varieties of Signalling and Telecommunication systems in working order under a single roof. The Annual Day of the Institute is scheduled to be held on November 26.

The Institute trains the new recruits into the system either through UPSC or RRB selections. The Initial training spanning around six months lays emphasis on the fundamentals of Railway Signalling, Safety in Train operations and hands-on exposure in the laboratories.

During the refresher course training, the latest developments in technology and review of safety protocols in train working would be emphasized.

The Institute has well-furnished classrooms and hostel accommodation within the campus to train around 500 students. On an average 5,170 officers and supervisors are trained at the Institute in a year.

So far, IRISET has trained 1,07,671 Railway personnel and in the year 2022, Centre of Excellence was established in the Institute to carry out research work on Kavach-Indian Railways Automatic Train Protection Systems.