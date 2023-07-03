Hyderabad is now the AI capital of India

Hyderabad: India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) president and CEO K Krishna Murthy said IESA had identified Hyderabad as the Artificial Intelligence (AI) capital of India.

There were excellent leaders and excellent eco system was being created here. There was no reason for IESA to look anywhere else, when it comes to hosting flagship activities of AI and Machine Learning other than Hyderabad, he said.

IESA on its party has been holding the Artificial Summit out of Hyderabad. For the last two years, it was conducted virtually due pandemic induced restrictions. But this year, we are going to conduct a big physical event in September, he said.

The IESA president appreciated the government for the exponential growth in the city. “Every time, I visit Hyderabad may be three or four times in a year, there is some transformation. It turns little bigger and little better” he said

The transformation was in terms of infrastructure or new global enterprises coming up or the new initiatives the State government was driving. Something or other was moving in the forward direction, the IESA president said.

“Without a bit of exaggeration, I have never seen an IT Minister like KT Rama Rao or Principal Secretary so focused on technology