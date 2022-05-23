Hyderabad: ISB ranks 38th globally

Hyderabad: In a proud achievement for the Indian School of Business just when the institution is celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Financial Times Executive Education Custom Programmes Ranking 2022, released on Monday, has ranked the ISB at the 38th position globally.

This is a major leap for the research-led business school, which was at the 64th position in 2020. This year, the school has been ranked No 1 in India as well, ISB Dean Prof Madan Pillutla and Deepa Mani, Deputy Dean (Executive Education and Digital Initiatives), said.

Another significant ranking for the ISB, which is among the top five in the world when it comes to class size, was the global No 7 rank on the ‘Future Use’ parameter, which is the likelihood that clients would reuse the same school for other customised programmes in future, Mani said, adding that they had trained over 49,000 executives so far.

The Financial Times Executive Education Custom Programmes Ranking, a prestigious ranking annually announced by the British daily, has the HEC Paris at the top position and the Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru at the 43rd position.

The ISB, which recently signed a knowledge partnership agreement with the Central government’s Capacity Building Commission (CBC) to work as a training and content partner, has so far had about 200 participants from different government departments for the mission. Apart from training, ISB is also creating learning resources and teaching material, including commissioned research and a bank of case studies from the Indian public sector, Mani said.

Modi to attend graduation ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 20th anniversary celebrations and the graduation ceremony of the Indian School of Business Postgraduate Programme Class of 2022 here on May 26. Modi will address the students of both the Hyderabad and Mohali campuses of ISB on the occasion, with the ISB students from Mohali to fly down to Hyderabad for the first-ever joint graduation ceremony of the school.

Addressing a press conference, ISB Dean Prof Madan Pillutla said the Prime Minister would plant a sapling, unveil a commemorative plaque and release the ISB MyStamp and Special Cover the same day. He would also award medals to the academic scholars of excellence.

Modi will address about 930 students, around 600 of them from the Hyderabad campus, and the rest from Mohali. The distribution of certificates to all students, in the presence of their parents, would be done separately on May 27, for the Hyderabad campus, while for the Mohali batch, the same would be done on May 30, the Dean said.

