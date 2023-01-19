Hyderabad: JNAFAU holds fourth convocation ceremony

A total of 114 gold medals were awarded to meritorious students during the fourth convocation ceremony of the JNAFAU held on Thursday.

Hyderabad: A total of 114 gold medals were awarded to meritorious students during the fourth convocation ceremony of the Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (JNAFAU) held here on Thursday.

As many as 4,793 degrees including six PhDs were awarded in the event in which Doctor of Philosophy, Honoris Causa, was conferred on Brinda Somaya, renowned architect and conservation specialist, in recognition of her contribution to the field of architecture and conservation.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, University Chancellor, who joined live from Puducherry urged the universities to focus on R&D and said the projects undertaken should be such that they were economically viable and environmentally sustainable.

Delivering the convocation address, IIT Hyderabad Director, Prof. BS Murty asked the graduating students to have passion in life. “To be successful in life, pursue life with passion. Choose such a profession where you don’t wait for Saturday and Sunday. If it is otherwise, it is not the profession you are supposed to be in,” he said.

The university was in the process of realigning its academic programmes as per the directions of National Education Policy 2020, JNAFAU Vice Chancellor Dr. N Kavita Daryani Rao said in her annual report. To begin with, the university would shortly introduce one-year programmes in Interior Design and Photography for which there was a lot of interest, she added.