JNAFAU, Design Guru sign MoU to offer Advanced UX certificate programme

It is open for JNAFAU students, professionals and design enthusiasts from any walk of life from outside the University.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:21 PM, Tue - 4 July 23

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (JNAFAU) and Design Guru, a start-up founded by its alumni Praveen Indoori signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to offer a three-month Advanced UX (User Experience) certificate programme.

The classes will be held on Saturday (online) and Sunday offline. It is open for JNAFAU students, professionals and design enthusiasts from any walk of life from outside the University, a press release said.

The programme has already evoked good response with 45 out of 50 required already registered. Interested people can contact at 9908420890 or visit the website www.janfau.ac.in or www.designguruhyderabad.com. The classes will commence next week.