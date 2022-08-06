Hyderabad: Job mela at Masab Tank on Monday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:43 PM, Sat - 6 August 22

Hyderabad: A job mela is being conducted at Khaja Mansion Function Hall at Masab Tank Banjara Hills Road on Monday.

Around 40 companies are participating in the event being organized by Deccan Blasters in association with Rozgar Kart. Recruitment will be done by IT companies, educational institutions, hotels, hospitals, security firms and other private entities.

Qualification is SSC and above and the candidates were advised to carry multiple sets of resumes with them. There is no entry fee. For details contact 8374315052.