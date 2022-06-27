Hyderabad: Job mela at Masab Tank on Wednesday

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:15 PM, Mon - 27 June 22

Representational image.

Hyderabad: A job mela for unemployed youth and job aspirants will be organised by Deccan Blasters, a city based NGO, at Khaja Mansion Hall, Masab Tank, on Wednesday.

Around 50 companies are participating in the event where on-spot interviews will be held for selecting the candidates.

The organiser Manan Khan, said the companies will be offering various jobs in IT, hotel management, educational institutions, banking and other field. Entry is free and for further details, interest candidates can contact Ph. 8374315052.