Hyderabad: Job Mela at Nampally on Wednesday

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:11 PM, Sat - 23 July 22

Hyderabad: A job mela is being conducted by Deccan Blasters on July 27 at Red Rose Function Hall Nampally. Around 70 companies are expected to participate in the program.

Job aspirants looking for career in IT companies, banks, academics, hotel management, medical and other fields can attend the interviews. No fee is collected from the candidates.

Interested job aspirants for more details can call Ph.8374315052 or can also come directly to the venue carrying a few sets of resume.

