Hyderabad: KVBR crowned basketball champions

Kotla Vijay Bhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium basketball team defeated Nizams Club 68-57 in the summit clash

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:47 PM, Thu - 26 January 23

Hyderabad: Kotla Vijay Bhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium basketball team defeated Nizams Club 68-57 in the summit clash to emerge champions of the G M Sampath Kumar Annual Basketball League Championship, held at the YMCA Secunderabad on Sunday.

Earlier, the KVBR team defeated YMCA Secunderabad in the semifinals to make it to the final. Top teams like Nizams, VPG, YMCA Secunderabad, Loyola, Railways, Customs and Central Tax, SBI Bank, Telangana Police vied for the top honours.

Also Read KVBR clinch three titles at HDBA Basketball Tournament