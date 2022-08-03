Hyderabad: Ladies Circles come together for community service

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:27 PM, Wed - 3 August 22

Hyderabad: Members of the Hyderabad One Ladies Circle 166, Hyderabad Youth Ladies Circle 167 and Secunderabad Metropolitan Ladies Circle came together to do community service and donated 100 bottles of glass cleaners along with two wheelchairs to NIMS hospital.

The community service and donation were done in the presence of Dr Naval Chandra, additional professor, Department of Medicine & Dr Martha Ramesh, Liasion Officer NIMS, with N Satyanarayana, Medical Superintendent and Dr K Manohar, Director, ensuring smooth execution of the project, according to a press release.