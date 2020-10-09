Hyderabad lakes to sport a clean look

GHMC ropes in private agencies to clear water hyacinth in 39 lakes across city at an estimated cost of Rs 31 crore

Hyderabad: The water bodies in and around Hyderabad are all set to get rid of their usual look with unruly hyacinth growth, and sport a clean look. As part of its focused efforts to curb mosquito menace and curtail seasonal diseases, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has taken up a project to clear water hyacinth in 39 lakes across its limits at an estimated cost of Rs 31 crore.

Private agencies have been roped in and works are already taken up at Banjara Lake, Kothaceheruvu (Pedarayuni cheruvu), HMT tank and others. Unlike previous times, the municipal corporation is entrusting the task of clearing the water hyacinth from the lakes and transporting the same to Jawaharnagar dumpyard for three years.

Of the 39 lakes, tenders have been completed for 34 lakes, while those pertaining to four others have been recalled. These works are being taken up in nine packages and are entrusted to private agencies for three years. The idea is to tackle the mosquito menace and also curtail the spread of seasonal diseases through mosquitoes.

To this effect, the municipal corporation is now focusing on spraying disinfectants in the water bodies using drones. Compared to last year, the municipal corporation is using 11 drones this year for extensive spraying of disinfectants in the lakes. The Greater Hyderabad has 184 lakes and most of them are taken over by water hyacinth, and covered nearly 495 acres in the 39 lakes identified by the municipal corporation.

Despite the municipal workers clearing the water hyacinth in many lakes, it is found to be resurfacing and covering the water bodies. In a few lakes, the water hyacinth was found to resurface in just five days to spread making the entire cleaning exercise and the efforts of the workers futile, said a senior official from GHMC.

This apart, disposing heaps of hyacinth removed from the lakes has been another challenge. For this, the municipal corporation is in talks with city-based Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) for turning waste into compost. In addition to this, plans to install air filters are also being explored to ensure clean and neat water in the lakes, the official added.

HMDA procuring six FTCs on behalf of GHMC

With the Floating Trash Collectors (FTCs) introduced by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) in different lakes in its limits doing good job in clearing floating materials, the GHMC is procuring more of them to introduce in different water bodies in its jurisdiction.

The HMDA, which is currently operating seven FTCs in different lakes in its limits, will be procuring the FTCs on behalf of the municipal corporation. The six FTCs will be of different capacities to be used extensively in lakes where the private agencies are not executing the works, said an official.

Already, tenders have been floated and the agencies are expected to be finalised shortly. The FTCs are operated in two shifts per day and are moved in the lake to collect the trash and floating material along with water hyacinth, weeds etc., in short span of time. They also help in avoiding human deployment for cleaning the trash in unhygienic conditions and polluted water.

The GHMC has planned to procure six FTCs of two different capacities, three of 4,800 kg capacity and three of 3,000 kg capacity at a total cost of about Rs 11 crore.

