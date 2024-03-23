Hyderabad: Missing graph papers create chaos among Class X students; officials removed

The confusion arose, according to official sources, due to lack of communication between the centre officials to the School Education department.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 March 2024, 08:43 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Students appearing for Class X Mathematics examination at a centre in the city faced anxious moments when they were not provided the mandatory graph papers on Saturday.

The officials at the centre in a private school in Khairatabad received the mathematics question paper bundle along with main answer sheets and additional sheets but failed to notice the absence of graph papers before commencement of the exam. The issue came into the light when students sought graph papers to write the answers.

After initial confusion, centre officials asked students to write the graph in the main answer sheet. Following the exam, students brought the issue to the notice of their parents and higher officials concerned.

The confusion arose, according to official sources, due to lack of communication between the centre officials to the School Education department. “As per the procedure, centre officials must check whether or not they received all material before commencement of the exam. The bulk question and graph papers are provided with DEOs. However, in this case, the centre officials did not inform about absence of graph papers,” sources said.

Viewing the issue seriously, the department removed both chief superintendent and departmental officer of the centre from the examination work.

In another incident, a custodian deputed at a centre in Ranga Reddy district went to another centre for additional sheets during the examination. Considering this serious violation, the custodian was relieved.

Also, one chief superintendent and two departmental officers were also relieved for negligence during the work. Over all, six officers were removed from exam duties on Saturday.

A total of 4,95,293 regular students registered and 4,93,652 were present for the exam, during which no malpractice case has been booked. Similarly, out of 6,069 private students allotted to different centres, 5,301 took the exam.