United Phule Front to fight for rights of BCs: Kavitha

A decision to this effect was taken by the leaders of BC organisations and intellectuals who called on Bharat Jagruthi president and BRS MLC K Kavitha here on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 January 2024, 09:03 PM

Hyderabad: A United Phule Front will be formed soon in the State to fight for the rights of Backward Classes. A decision to this effect was taken by the leaders of BC organisations and intellectuals who called on Bharat Jagruthi president and BRS MLC K Kavitha here on Tuesday. The United Phule Front would organise agitations in coordination with Bharat Jagruthi.

As part of its action plan, the Front has decided to organise a Maha Dharna at Indira Park in Hyderabad in the second week of February to press for its demand to install the statue of Jyotirao Phule on the State Assembly premises. The Front would organise round table conferences in all districts and universities from February 5 to 10. The representatives of the Jagruthi and the Phule Front would meet MLAs of all constituencies and present memoranda mounting pressure on the government from the grassroots for installing the statue on the assembly premises.

Kavitha wanted the State government to respond positively to the demand well before Phule’s birth anniversary celebrated on April 11. The Front would lead agitations demanding among other things a ministry for BC welfare at the Centre and implementation of 42 percent reservation for BCs in local bodies.