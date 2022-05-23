Hyderabad: Man arrested by Chikkadpally police

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:21 PM, Mon - 23 May 22

Hyderabad: A person who distributed pamphlets with defamatory content against a person and a few police officials was arrested on Monday.

Sabavath Ravindara Naik alias Babu Naik, 44, a resident of Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh, had come to Baghlingampally in January and distributed a few pamphlets with defamatory content against K Narsimha, a resident of Baghlingampally and local police officials. On a complaint, the police booked a case and arrested him.

Naik reportedly had financial issues with Narsimha and to take revenge, got pamphlets printed at a press and distributed it in near Narsimha’s residence. After a case was booked, Naik went absconding.

The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (Central) caught him.