Hyderabad: Man arrested for conspiring to kill Armoor MLA

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:11 PM, Mon - 8 August 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police on Sunday recorded the arrest of Peddagani Prasad Goud on charges of conspiring to kill Armoor MLA A. Jeevan Reddy at his house earlier this month.

Goud is the husband of Lavanaya, suspended sarpanch of Kalleda village of Makloor mandal in Armoor Assembly constituency. DCP (West) Joel Davis said Goud and Lavanaya had completed some developmental works costing Rs.20 lakh and spent their own money for it. In February, MPO Makloor mandal and Nizamabad District Collector suspended the sarpanch and the bills were not cleared. Since then, the couple suspected that the MLA was influencing the officials.

On August 1, Goud reached the city and managed to slip past the security saying he was known to the MLA and went directly to the third floor carrying an air gun and a knife. “He intended to kill the legislator with the loaded air gun. There are instances wherein people who were hit on vital parts using air gun had died,” the DCP said.

During questioning, Prasad said he had purchased the air gun from a shop in the city in April for Rs.43,000 with the help of one Santosh while the knife was bought from Nanded.

“In July, with the help of one Sugana of Nizamabad and Surender of Balkonda, Prasad purchased a country made pistol from one Munna. The payment was done through online transfer, Surender collected weapon from Munna and handed over the weapon to Prasad,” Davis said, adding that he however, could not get bullets and tried to purchase those with the help of one Damai Sagar after visiting Nanded and later Bihar.

“Eventually, after failing to get bullets for the country made pistol, Prasad came to the city and went to the armory where he purchased the air gun and tried to get it from there,” the official said.

Having failed again, armed with the air gun and a knife, he trespassed into MLA’s house.

Efforts are on to nab the other suspects in the case.