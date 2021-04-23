Hyderabad: Man attacked in Rajendranagar

According to the police, the victim, Mohd Azharuddin (40), was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable

Published: 11:33 pm

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons attacked a man with blunt weapons and boulders at Rajendranagar in the early hours of Friday. A previous enmity is suspected to have led to the attack, police said. According to the police, the victim, Mohd Azharuddin (40), was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable.

Sources said the assailants were suspected to be rowdy sheeters and involved in similar cases earlier too. The Rajendranagar police are investigating. They are examining footage from surveillance cameras at the spot to identify and nab the suspects.

