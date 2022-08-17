Hyderabad: Man bludgeoned to death by co-worker

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:06 PM, Wed - 17 August 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A man was bludgeoned to death, allegedly by his co-worker, at Shamirpet on Tuesday. Previous enmity is suspected to have led to the murder.

The man, Shivadular Ram (55), a native of Bihar, came to the city three years ago and was working as a security guard for a private firm in Bommarasipet. According to the police, Ram’s co-worker Vijay Maravi bore a grudge against the former suspecting his role in complaining against him to the management on his alcohol drinking habit and about him being irregular for duty.

He allegedly attacked Ram with a boulder, critically injuring and leaving him to die. The Shamirpet police have arrested Vijay.