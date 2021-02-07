Hyderabad: Man booked for harassing woman at RGIA

The RGIA police said the employee asked the 30-year-old victim to meet him personally and when she went to his room, he allegedly misbehaved with her and spoke to her in an abusive language

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police have booked a senior employee of an associated company of a private airline at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) for outraging the modesty of a woman.

The RGIA police said the employee asked the 30-year-old victim to meet him personally and when she went to his room, he allegedly misbehaved with her and spoke to her in an abusive language. According to the police, two months ago, a woman had collected Rs 30,000 from the victim, promising her a job at the airport in another agency. As there was no response, she approached the agency in which the senior employee, who was an administration manager, asked her to meet personally in his room and then misbehaved with her.

The victim said the employee threatened several other women employees working in their agency if they did not go to his room alone. On the other hand, the agency has also lodged a complaint with the police stating that the victim had applied for a job and when she was not selected, she was making allegations against their staff.

