Hyderabad: Man booked for instigating friend to drive car in drunken state

Hyderabad: The Jeedimetla police arrested A Rajeshwar Rao alias Rajesh, a close friend of M Ramudu (30), who was killed in an accident on the IDPL Road in February. Rao was held on charges of instigating Ramudu to drive in an inebriated condition and has been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Officials said Rajesh, who was aware that his friend was drunk, negligently allowed him to drive, resulting in their bike crashing into a road median on the night of February 14. Ramudu suffered grievous injuries and died in the crash while Rajesh, who was riding pillion, was injured. According to the police, both had consumed alcohol together and Ramudu started to drive his motorcycle with Rajesh allowing him to do. This amounted to abetment to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, they said.

The Jeedimetla police booked a case and subsequently nabbed Rajesh after he recovered and produced him before court. The Cyberabad Traffic Police urged the public to introspect and to behave responsibly while driving any vehicle on public roads in view of road safety. Citizens were urged to not to encourage drunk driving for any reason whatsoever.

