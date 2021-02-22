Hyderabad: Man cheats kin of cancer patient

By | Published: 11:50 pm

Hyderabad: A fraudster, who allegedly claimed that he can speed up the process of applying and release of funds under Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, collected nearly Rs two lakh from the family of a cancer patient, who is admitted to a private hospital at Bahadurpura.

Sources said the suspect Ali Quadri claimed to have contacts with the government officials as well as TRS Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar and swindled the money.

The incident came to light when relatives of the victims posted a video on social media about the alleged fraud which came to the notice of the TRS Rajya Sabha MP as well. Immediately, Santosh Kumar on Twitter condemned the incident and further requested the Hyderabad police to take action.

