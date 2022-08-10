Hyderabad: Man collapses while playing cricket, dies in hospital

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:41 PM, Wed - 10 August 22

Hyderabad: A man died, allegedly of a cardiac arrest, while playing cricket at Bandlaguda Jagir in Gandipet here on Tuesday.

The MAN, Thushar Aamra Bedwa (32), a software employee working for a firm in Hitec City, was staying with his parents and wife Pooja Bedwa in Royal Enclave at Bandlaguda Jagir in Gandipet. He was a native of Rajkot in Gujarat.

According to the police, Bedwa had gone to play cricket in an open place near his apartment along with his friends around 5pm. While playing, he complained of chest pain and collapsed on the playground.

“His friends rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was admitted in a critical condition and died under treatment in the night,” police said, adding that doctors suspect he died of a cardiac arrest.

The family has raised no suspicion over his death. The Rajendranagar police are investigating.