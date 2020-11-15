Hyderabad man commits suicide in Canada

By | Published: 11:49 pm

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad man allegedly committed suicide in Canada by inhaling nitrogen gas, reportedly due to differences with his girlfriend, at his house.

Pranay, a resident of Habsiguda in the city moved to Canada a few years ago where he got introduced to a woman, Akhila and became friends. In a message purportedly left behind by him, Pranav said that both of them had agreed to get married and obtained a marriage licence in the month of August. “We were planning to get married soon and started shopping for accessories for the marriage. However, in between Akhila got a H1 visa and she blocked me on all her social media platforms before stopping the communication,” the man stated in the message.

He further added that he was blamed for his rude behaviour resulting in the break-up. However, later he blamed the parents of the woman for harassing her and holding him responsible for the break-up of the relationship. The man said that he had planned to lead a happy life after marriage and small issues between people do take place. “I did not make any mistake,” Pranay stated in the message.

The family members received the information about the death of Pranav on Sunday and sought the help of the authorities in bringing the body to the city.

