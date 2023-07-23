| Hyderabad Man Dies After Being Kicked By His Friend

Hyderabad: Man dies after being kicked by his friend

Published Date - 08:36 PM, Sun - 23 July 23

Hyderabad: A student who sustained injuries on being attacked by his friend during Bonalu celebrations ten days ago, died while undergoing treatment on Sunday.

P Sanjay, (19) a resident of LB Nagar along with his friends, was celebrating Bonalu festival on the terrace of the house of a friend ten days ago. “One of his friends Ravi picked up an argument with Sanjay over some issue and kicked him on chest.

Sanjay collapsed and fell unconscious. He was shifted to hospital where he died while undergoing treatment on Sunday early hours,” said L. B Nagar Inspector, B Anji Reddy.

The police who initially registered a case under Section 323 (hurt) of IPC altered the Section to 302 (murder) of IPC and are investigating.