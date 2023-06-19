Hyderabad: Woman gets lifer for killing husband

Local court handed a life imprisonment sentence to a woman, who had an extramarital affair with a juvenile boy and killed her husband

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:35 PM, Mon - 19 June 23

Hyderabad: A local court at LB Nagar on Monday handed a life imprisonment sentence to a woman, who had an extramarital affair with a juvenile boy and killed her husband at LB Nagar in 2016, because he was opposing their relationship. The court also imposed a fine of Rs.1, 000 on her.

In September 2016, the woman identified as Pravallika and the juvenile had beaten to death her husband M Pullaiah and tried to dispose the victim’s body on a scooter. When the woman and juvenile reached Pedda Amberpet, on strong suspicion, the patrolling police officials stopped their vehicle and took them into custody.

Later, on questioning, both of them accepted the crime. The LB Nagar police booked a case and arrested them. The case against the juvenile is still pending in the juvenile court.

Rachakonda police commissioner DS Chauhan appreciated the efforts of the investigation officer and team and announced rewards to them.