Hyderabad: Man stabbed to death by his wife at Shamshabad

Hyderabad: A man was allegedly stabbed to death by his wife at Shamshabad on Saturday night.
According to the police, the victim V Raju lived along with his wife Jyothi at Nanajipur Shamshabad.
On Saturday night, the man consumed liquor and came home in an inebriated condition. He picked up a quarrel with his wife over some issue and beat her.
“In a fit of rage Jyothi took a knife and stabbed Raju. He died in the house,” said Shamshabad police.
The woman was taken into custody by the police. A case is registered.