Hyderabad: Man dies at Skandagiri temple

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:29 PM, Thu - 21 April 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a Raj Bhavan employee who was accompanying Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to the Skandagiri temple in the city reportedly died due to a cardiac arrest on Thursday.

According to the police, Raj Kumar (47) who works as an attender at the Raj Bhavan had come to the temple along with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan who is participating in a special pooja at the Skandagiri temple.

While the pooja was being conducted Raj Kumar, who was standing behind the Governor, collapsed all of sudden. Immediately the security personnel rushed him to Gandhi Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. Raj Kumar suffered a cardiac arrest and died, doctors said.

The body was later shifted to Raj Bhavan employee’s quarters.

