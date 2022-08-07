Hyderabad: Man dies in road accident at Chandrayangutta

Published Date - 07:58 PM, Sun - 7 August 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 21 year-old man died in a road accident at Chandrayangutta on Sunday.

Mohd Asif, a resident of Farooqnagar in Falaknuma, was going on a motorcycle from Aramgarh towards Chandrayangutta crossroads. “While Asif was crossing the OS Palace function hall road stretch, a lorry hit his motorcycle and ran over him. He died on the spot,” said Chandrayangutta police sub inspector G Shehkar.

The police shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem examination. A case is registered against the driver and vehicle seized.