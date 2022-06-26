Hyderabad: Man dies under suspicious circumstances at Jubilee Hills

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:05 PM, Sun - 26 June 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 21 year-old man died under suspicious circumstances in Jubilee Hills.

Satyaraj Jena, a native of Odisha was working as bartender at a local bar and restaurant in Jubilee Hills. On Saturday, he was found hanging to the ceiling in a room in the bar.

The Jubilee Hills police said, “from enquiries we came to know that Satyaraj had a long chat with a female friend on Friday evening and left the place after she went for work. On Saturday, evening he was found hanging in the room.”

The police who have booked a case and are investigating, suspect the man might have committed suicide due to some personal reasons. The body was shifted for postmortem examination to the mortuary.