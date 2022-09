Hyderabad: Man electrocuted in Medchal

Hyderabad: A man was electrocuted while working at a company in Medchal on Tuesday afternoon.

The man, Mohilal Marmu, 24, a native of West Bengal, was working at a private company at Medchal check-post.

“He, along with five others, was fixing power cables when he got electrocuted. He collapsed and died on the spot,” the Medchal police said.

A case was booked.