Hyderabad: Man ends life after argument with wife

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:51 PM, Thu - 18 August 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Upset after an argument with his wife over his alcohol addiction, a man died, allegedly by suicide in Medchal on Wednesday night.

Police said Ravi Kumar (32), a construction worker from Lingapur in Medchal stopped working and often demanded money from his wife Kavitha to buy alcohol. When she refused, he picked up an argument with her.

After one argument on Wednesday night, Ravi Kumar left the house and was later found hanging from a tree on the outskirts of the village.

The Medchal police are investigating.