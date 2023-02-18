Hyderabad: Man ends life after argument with wife

A man, who went missing after an argument with his wife on Wednesday, was found hanging from a tree

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:06 PM, Sat - 18 February 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A man, who went missing after an argument with his wife on Wednesday, was found hanging from a tree on the River Musi bank in Karwan on Friday.

Police said R.Kishan (36), a daily wage worker from Karwan, stopped working and often demanded money from his wife Shyamala for his expenses. When she refused, he picked up an argument with her.

After one such argument over giving him Rs.1,800 on Wednesday, Kishan left the house. Anxious family members after searching around for him approached the police.

While the search was on, Kishan was found hanging from a tree near Musi River by the local residents.

Case is under investigation.